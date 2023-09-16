Idris Elba, the actor behind the enigmatic Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, has been part of a recent marketing push for the upcoming expansion to CD Projekt Red’s latest RPG. While the entire interview is a fantastic watch, fans have latched onto one particular comment the actor made.

During the marketing piece for Phantom Liberty, Elba emphasized the difference between an expansion and DLC, and how the product he stars in is a full-blown expansion and addition to the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Idris Elba Doubles Down on the Scale of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Cyberpunk 2077 Subreddit has been buzzing with chatter about Elba’s interview, which forms part of the marketing build up for Phantom Liberty’s release. In the section they’ve latched onto, Elba states, “Just to be clear, it’s not a DLC. It’s an expansion! You know why? Because we do expansions. Big! Massive! Monster! We don’t do DLCs, and when we do, we give them away”

Elba’s words echo the process that CD Projekt Red has followed with Cyberpunk 2077 since its less-than-flattering launch. The developer has released several free DLC updates that have improved the quality of the game in dozens of ways.

With the release of Phantom Liberty, regardless of whether they own the expansion or not, fans will get a 2.0 update to the base game. This update completely overhauls the experience and is said to be the definitive version of Cyberpunk 2077 that everyone should have been playing in 2020.

While fans are obviously excited for the expansion, they’re getting more excited about Elba as an actor and his character in the game. “I love this guy.” The conversation in the replies devolved quickly into how great he is as a person and actor, which can only bode well for his role as Solomon Reed.

“For real, I knew and liked him for years before watching the Wire and he absolutely disappeared into Stringer. Between that, even Pacific Rim, Suicide Squad. Guy has great range, he was always my successor James Bond candidate.” Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released on September 21, 2023, and the community is genuinely excited about the game again as a result.