Cyberpunk 2077 Players Roast V For Being A Typical Gen Z Kid

In the dystopian future of Cyberpunk 2077, age isn’t just a number; it’s a generational chasm causing a stir among players. Johnny Silverhand, born in the late 20th century, and V, a child of the 21st century, are the unlikely duo at the heart of this generational comedy.

The uproar in Night City began when players dove into the latest DLC, Phantom Liberty, and stumbled upon a hilarious moment involving V and a seemingly ordinary phone. Tasked with contacting Idris Elba’s character, Reed, V’s attempt at using the archaic device turned into a comedy of errors.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Mocks V for Being Tragically Gen Z

Clueless about how a regular old phone works, V raised the receiver, creating a cacophony of distant beeps that resonated with the situation’s absurdity. However, the real comedic twist came when Johnny Silverhand, summoned by the relic chip, appeared and used a comically exaggerated hand gesture to guide V into placing the phone to her ear.

This endearing yet side-splitting scene has ignited a firestorm within the Cyberpunk 2077 community. Players poke fun at V’s struggle with a simple telephone. Comparisons to videos of younglings attempting to operate rotary phones have resurfaced, highlighting the stark contrast between V’s futuristic upbringing and the antiquated technology she encountered. After all, in 2077, the internet as we know it is a distant memory, leaving room for V to remain blissfully unaware of the intricacies of older communication devices.

As the community revels in the humorous clash of generations, it’s clear that Cyberpunk 2077’s developers have succeeded in injecting action, intrigue, and humor into Phantom Liberty. With V’s Gen Z quirks and Johnny’s old-school sensibilities, this unexpected comedy duo has brought a unique charm to the game. While Night City may be a grim and gritty place, there’s always room for a good laugh at the expense of a bewildered Gen Z protagonist.