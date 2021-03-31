Cyberpunk 2077 standalone multiplayer title being reconsidered

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has a big mess to clean up. Cyberpunk was, by all means, a massive blunder. We all know the story at this point, the game released as a buggy, difficult-to-play mess. Despite this, it seemed like CD Projekt Red would continue on like nothing happened, with its next step being a standalone multiplayer title set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Now, that project may be off the table. In a group strategy update, CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński said that that project would be “reconsidered.”

The announcement was made during the “online” section of the CD Projekt Red group strategy update video. This section centers on the future online-oriented ventures the company is looking into, all while emphasizing that it will continue to make story-driven single-player RPGs. “Previously we hinted that our next triple-A would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game,” Kiciński said. “But we have decided to reconsider this now.”

However, that doesn’t mean that an online-oriented Cyberpunk title isn’t happening anymore. Instead, CD Projekt Red is simply broadening its approach to online services. “We are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day,” Kiciński said.

All this said it’s still not clear what Cyberpunk content is coming down the road. Recently, the game received a massive update with the aim of fixing a majority of its bugs. Free content updates are also still in the pipeline for Cyberpunk 2077.

