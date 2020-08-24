Cyberpunk 2077 will get free DLC, CD Projekt Red confirms

CD Projekt RED has confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 will get free DLC after its release, slated for November 19, 2020, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The announcement was made on Twitter, where the official account of the game replied with an “Oh Yeah” Kool-Aid gif to a question about whether there would be free additional content.

The announcement doesn’t come as a surprise as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had free DLC after its launch. CD Projekt Red released extra outfits and cosmetics for the game’s characters, on top of more secondary missions. Two paid expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, were also released after that.

“We’ve learnt a lot from Witcher 3 and how that DLC worked. We’ve learnt from that, and that is the strategy for how we’ll apply DLC to Cyberpunk as well,” level designer Max Pears said last year.

So, while Cyberpunk 2077 is indeed getting additional content both for free and paid in the form of expansions, things could be a little different this time around.

CD Projekt Red is also working on a multiplayer component, which started as part of the Cyberpunk 2077 but has shifted to be a game of its own later on. However, it won’t be ready before 2022. Also, there are plans for a next-gen upgrade, slated for launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X without additional fees, but no release date has been announced yet for it.