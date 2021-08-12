Datamined Call of Duty: Vanguard artwork and editions confirm WW2 setting, open beta, and more

Yesterday, multiple reports indicated that Call of Duty: Vanguard would be officially revealed next week. Today, many images for Call of Duty: Vanguard have been discovered in the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The datamined images show both cover art for the game and the content in various editions.

We cannot share the images because Activision is issuing copyright takedown notices to anyone directly hosting them. If you’re curious about the cover art, this is still currently available via Reddit and Imgur. This artwork doesn’t confirm much, other than the World War 2 setting. It’s also very clear from these images that there will be, as expected, several editions of the game, including cross-gen bundles.

One image, in particular, shows the contents of Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Bundle. You can see three Operator Skins for Call of Duty: Warzone alongside unique weapons for each, as well as XP boosters, unique weapons, and early access to the game’s open beta. No date for the open beta is mentioned.

Call of Duty: VANGUARD

🛑 WW2 Pacific theater.

🛑 Contains some remastered maps from CoD WaW (not clear which ones at the moment).

🛑 Treyarch is assisting in development.#CallofDuty #CODVanguard #CoD pic.twitter.com/4B41SMXavZ — Solidas (@solidas6) August 12, 2021

These images confirm that the upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S won’t be free. That’s why a cross-gen bundle is available. However, it’s unclear whether the cost is comparable to what other developers and publishers offer, between $10 and $20.

Note: The featured image of the article is from Call of Duty: WWII (2017), and not Call of Duty: Vanguard.