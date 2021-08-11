Reports suggest Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed next week
Leakers hit with a DMCA for mentioning the date ahead of time.
Call of Duty: Vanguard is reportedly going to be officially revealed next week. The game’s name was confirmed earlier this year, but other than that detail, there has been nothing to go on for 2021’s Call of Duty entry. Until now, that is.
Prominent Call of Duty leakers have posted statements telling followers that an official reveal of the game is planned for August 19. @NEXTGEN_ishere was hit with a DMCA shortly after posting the date. @ModernWarzone later corroborated the same information through its own sources.
Tom Henderson, a games journalist, has also had the information verified by four contacts. He adds that the event is either a reveal for Call of Duty: Vanguard or an event related to the game. He says that details on the event are being shared under NDA with those involved today.
Sledgehammer Games is the developer responsible for Call of Duty: Vanguard. The game will reportedly return to the World War 2 setting seen in Call of Duty: World at War and Call of Duty: WW2. Additionally, it’s thought that Vanguard will get a reveal inside of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, but whether that’s the same event as this reveal isn’t known.
Finally, it’s believed that Sony will be holding a State of Play event next week. We don’t know what Sony would showcase at such an event, but if there’s a new Call of Duty game to show off, it’s a safe bet that Sony would be involved if they had the opportunity.