Reports suggest Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed next week

Call of Duty: Vanguard is reportedly going to be officially revealed next week. The game’s name was confirmed earlier this year, but other than that detail, there has been nothing to go on for 2021’s Call of Duty entry. Until now, that is.

Prominent Call of Duty leakers have posted statements telling followers that an official reveal of the game is planned for August 19. @NEXTGEN_ishere was hit with a DMCA shortly after posting the date. @ModernWarzone later corroborated the same information through its own sources.

Call of Duty 2021 will reportedly be revealed next week, on August 19th.



This date first cropped up yesterday when a tweet by @NEXTGEN_ishere mentioning the date was hit with a DMCA.



It was later reported on by @ModernWarzone and their own sources. pic.twitter.com/yZ2s5s2yXT — Okami Gaming (@Okami13_) August 11, 2021

Tom Henderson, a games journalist, has also had the information verified by four contacts. He adds that the event is either a reveal for Call of Duty: Vanguard or an event related to the game. He says that details on the event are being shared under NDA with those involved today.

Verified by 4 people.



The Vanguard reveal or something related to Vanguard is happening on August 19th.



Details on the event/reveal are being shared today under NDA to select people. These types of calls usually happen at around 1PM EST. pic.twitter.com/cotTLSCxQZ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 11, 2021

Sledgehammer Games is the developer responsible for Call of Duty: Vanguard. The game will reportedly return to the World War 2 setting seen in Call of Duty: World at War and Call of Duty: WW2. Additionally, it’s thought that Vanguard will get a reveal inside of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, but whether that’s the same event as this reveal isn’t known.

Finally, it’s believed that Sony will be holding a State of Play event next week. We don’t know what Sony would showcase at such an event, but if there’s a new Call of Duty game to show off, it’s a safe bet that Sony would be involved if they had the opportunity.