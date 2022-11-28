DC video games after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will connect to the movies, says James Gunn

DC movies in recent years haven’t found as firm of a footing as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that might change now that James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, is in charge. Gunn has promised that film, TV, and animation will all be connected in the DC Universe going forward — his plan includes video games too.

Gunn stated this very clearly on Twitter. When asked directly about series like Peacemaker being tied in to the DCU, he responded, “Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation).” When asked if video games would be included as well, Gunn simply replied, “Yes.” We have our answer, so the only question is, when will these interconnected video games start?

Ironically, we don’t expect Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to kick things off, despite the fact that Gunn directed the latest movie featuring that team. That game is specifically set in the Arkham Universe, which began with Batman: Arkham Asylum. The latest release in that series is Gotham Knights, which is fun and charming despite its faults. It’s going to be a little while longer before we can get our hands on Suicide Squad though, as it was delayed into 2023 earlier this year.

We don’t know when Suicide Squad’s release date is other than sometime in the spring of next year, but it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it launches. The four-player co-op game will see players in control of four expendable team members: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. The uncompromising Amanda Waller will be ordering the team around behind the scenes too.

Interestingly, tying video games in with movies would set DC apart from Marvel to a degree. Marvel games do not currently have any bearing on the MCU and instead exist in their own continuity. We might get to see Peter Parker and Miles Morales fight Venom in Spider-Man 2, but it won’t have anything to do with the Tom Holland-led movies.