Dead By Daylight fans raised over $1.5 million for mental health research centres

While Dead by Daylight is a horrific multiplayer experience, its fans have given over $1.5 million to mental health research centres in Canada, the U.S., and around the world. Behaviour Interactive, the developer of the game, has announced the news today.

To help celebrate their 30th anniversary, Behaviour Interactive have provided this astonishing amount of cash to the Brain and Behaviour Research Foundation across 16 centres around the world. This was raised through the in-game purchase of The Charity Case Collection, which has 26 cosmetic items for characters like Claudette, Meg, Dwight, Jake, Nea, The Wraith, The Huntress and The Nurse. All of the proceeds are going towards the BBRF from this DLC pack.

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The Brain and Behaviour Research Foundation provides grants to those “who find advances and breakthroughs in scientific research,” states the store page on Steam.

Dead by Daylight is continuing to please horror game fans as more original and film characters release in the game. This multiplayer title has had the likes of Stranger Things’ Demogorgon, Saw‘s Jigsaw, Scream‘s Ghostface, Resident Evil’s Nemesis, and Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head, among many other horror juggernauts. Next month, we’re going to have some content based on the popular film The Ring.