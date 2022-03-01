Dead by Daylight will get a board game if crowdfunding succeeds

The incredibly popular horror game Dead by Daylight will be receiving a board game adaptation for Halloween this year if its upcoming crowdfunding campaign succeeds on KickStarter. Behaviour Interactive and the board game maker Level 99 have described how it plays as well.

Launching on March 29, the KickStarter campaign for the Dead by Daylight board game will go live, and you’ll be able to preorder your copy before it arrives in stores this Halloween.

Image via Level 99 Games

The Dead by Daylight board game adaptation will be similar to the video game. Up to four players are survivors while one person plays as the killer. You’ll have to find and repair the generators to get out of the Trial Grounds. Meanwhile, the killer has to predict the survivors’ moves to discover and hunt them down.

Furthermore, the board game will include the items, perks, and interactive props from the original product. “The game is accessible for players of all skill levels, and the wide variety of play options allow groups to tailor the game to their tastes,” states Behaviour Interactive in their press release.

There will be two different versions of the Dead by Daylight board game: the standard edition at $49.99 USD and the collectors’ edition at $99.99 USD. The first is cheaper and includes six killers, seven survivors, and two maps. Meanwhile, the collector’s edition includes a whopping 16 killers, 17 survivors, and four maps. The characters you can play as are taken from the game. It will “include the complete roster of characters up through the All-Kill DLC,” said Behaviour Interactive.

Image via Level 99 Games

Both versions of the game will include “highly detailed miniatures” of the characters you can play as, but the collector’s edition will take it up a notch with miniature hooks that the killer uses to put its prey on and miniature generators that the survivor interacts with.

“The moment when you commit to your move and then have to hold your breath while the Killer makes their play—to me that’s the essence of Dead by Daylight,” said D. Brad Talton Jr, the designer of the Dead by Daylight board game.

Level 99 Games, the maker of this board game, has also created tabletop adaptations of Mega Man, Dead Cells, and Street Fighter, among other gaming franchises, so it seems like Dead by Daylight is in the right hands.