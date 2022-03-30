Dead Cells update 28.0 brings The Bank and bug fixes — full patch notes

Previously available through Dead Cells’ alpha version on PC, the new Bank biome has been officially released. It’s part of update 28.0, which also includes new weapons, quality of life improvements, and a batch of bug fixes.

The Bank is first and foremost on the patch notes page. The new location is guaranteed to appear once during a run — look for a shiny chest in one of the transition areas between biomes. Opening it sends you to the new zone, which will contain one less scroll than the biome it’s replacing. It will also have a “guaranteed Cursed Chest,” according to the patch notes. Within the bank are three new enemies, as well as three new weapons and mutations, all nine of which are themed around gold and money.

Beyond the Bank, update 28.0 also brings other changes. Vampirism has been reworked, and the War Spear now deals increased damage. A handful of community suggestions for the game’s UI, graphics, and quality of life have also been implemented, as is customary. Finally, there are a dozen bug fixes, all of which are detailed in the full patch notes below.

Image via Motion Twin

Dead Cells Update 28.0 Patch Notes

Important Features

New biome: The Bank

3 new enemies Agitated Pickpocket , wants your gold and has the claws to get it. Gold Gorger , collects gold as it grows, but don’t let it reach its final form, it’ll kick your ass! Golden Kamikaze , is the same bat you know and love, but it drops more money!

3 new weapons Gold Digger , gives gold on hits plus critical hits if you’re filthy rich. Dagger of Profit , crits for 3 secs after picking up gold. Money Shooter , fires your gold. If you run out of gold, no more shots…

3 new mutations Midas’ Blood , gives you gold when you lose health. Gold Plating , you lose gold, not health, when you get hit. Get Rich Quick , stack bonus gold by killing enemies while you have a speed boost and cash in when it ends. Gotta go fast…

New biome-specific mechanics in the Bank (including a really surprising one…)

2 new “banky” outfits and a few lore rooms.

Balancing

Vampirism rework , now sacrifices a percentage of your maximum health to gain life leech on your melee attacks (effect doubled for heavy weapons) and a speed boost for 10 seconds.

, now sacrifices a percentage of your maximum health to gain life leech on your melee attacks (effect doubled for heavy weapons) and a speed boost for 10 seconds. Increased War Spear damage. It is no longer flagged as a heavy weapon. This mainly impacts its affix pool.

damage. It is no longer flagged as a heavy weapon. This mainly impacts its affix pool. The Queen’s resistance to crowd control effects (Stun, Root, etc.) has been increased.

resistance to crowd control effects (Stun, Root, etc.) has been increased. Items dropped after boss fights now have +1 item level. Boss loot felt unrewarding due to its level, so we increased it by +1

Removed Shield on Use to Face Flask and Serenade affix pool.

Graphics & UI

[Community suggestion] Scarecrow outfits now have proper names!

[Community suggestion] Conjunctivius’s eye now searches for the beheaded if invisible in tentacle phase.

Maw of the Deep and Bladed Tonfas tooltips updated to reflect the changes made in the DLC3 hotfix.

Custom mode Cursed Chest’s maximum curse increased to 999.

Quality of Life

[Community suggestion] Added the last fight of the Servants in training room.

Upgrading an item in quality at The Blacksmith’s Apprentice doesn’t re-roll affixes anymore.

Added permanent light in Servants boss rooms for the Follow the Light custom game gameplay modifier. But seriously, do you really want to try the Lighthouse in the dark?

Bug Fixes