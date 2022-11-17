Dead Island 2 is still kicking but delayed by two more months

It’s been eight years since Dead Island 2 was announced and after long stretches of silence and the studio in charge of development changing no less than three times, the game finally reappeared at Gamescom 2022 with a new trailer and, most shocking of all, an initial release date of February 3, 2023.

If you hoped this meant that the worst was behind it and everything was smooth sailing from here, you’ll be disappointed to hear that developer Dambuster Studios can no longer meet that February release. Earlier today, it admitted that it has to push the game back once more. On the bright side, it won’t be vanishing for another eight years; instead, the delay will only last two months. Plus, Dambuster is already committed to a new release date of April 28.

No exact reason was given for the delay, with Dambuster simply saying that it needs extra time to ensure the game launches in a state it can be proud of. It also acknowledges the irony of needing to delay the game again but considering fans have already had to wait eight years, an extra two months is nothing in comparison. “For those of you who’ve been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us,” reads a message shared on the Dead Island 2 Twitter account.

The message adds that fans can at least look forward to a new trailer that will release in a few weeks on December 6 via a Dead Island 2 showcase. It will feature entirely new gameplay footage and will premiere on the game’s website, YouTube channel, and Twitch channel.

Considering The Game Awards 2022 are taking place just a couple days after, we’re a bit surprised Dambuster and publisher Deep Silver didn’t save the trailer until then since all eyes will be on the event. A lot of game announcements are rumoured for The Game Awards, such as a new trailer for Avowed and a reveal for a new Crash Bandicoot spin-off.