Dehya and Cyno try their best in new confirmed Version 3.5 banners

Dehya has garnered a reputation for being one of the weaker characters in Genshin Impact, if being unable to kill a Hydro Slime in one rotation qualifies her as weak. Still, Dehya will try to keep up with the competition once her special Character Event Wish banner drops on March 1. This 5-star Pyro Claymore character may not be the strongest character in the game, but who can argue with adding the baddest bodyguard to their team? Otherwise, if you’re looking to empty out your Primogem supply, the 5-star Electro character Cyno will also receive a Character Event Wish banner.

Dehya and Cyno are joined by a roster of 4-star characters who will drop more frequently in your request to recruit them. Bennett, a Pyro healer, is often touted as one of the best and most essential characters in the game, making this a fine opportunity to add him to your account if you don’t have him already. Barbara, meanwhile, is a Hydro healer given to players for free, making her inclusion a consistent way to get some Constellations for her. Collei is a Dendro character that’s used to deal some off-field Dendro damage for your characters.

Dehya will adopt a new playstyle in the game as a bruiser and defense-oriented character who can tank some damage for her team, self-heal, and take less damage. Her passives ensure that Dehya can stay alive while protecting her allies, which will likely dictate the role she plays in the game. Meanwhile, Cyno is a selfish main DPS character.

Related: How to view your banner history in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 will arrive on March 1, which is also the date when Dehya and Cyno’s banners will begin. But if Dehya or Cyno isn’t your thing, you can consider saving for Version 3.6 when Baizhu and Kaveh will come to town.