Genshin Impact confirms 3.6 banners, bringing Baizhu and Kaveh into play

One of the most enjoyable things to do in the Genshin Impact community is to make guesses at which characters might be coming up in the banners in each major update to the game. Version 3.5 is just around the corner, featuring the strong-willed — if regrettably weak — Dehya and Cryo user Mika, but fans are already turning their attentions towards the next update.

3.6 doesn’t have a firm release date just yet, especially considering the game hasn’t even hit the next milestone update of 3.5, but it’s expected to land some time in April, and judging from the classic drip-feed marketing on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, two long-rumored characters are going to show up as potential playable party members. Players who have made it through the Liyue Archon quests will recognize Baizhu, the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor. He has a pet talking snake called Changsheng and is the guardian of the cute but creepy zombie pharmacist Qiqi. Kaveh, meanwhile, is an architect from Sumeru, a good-natured if somewhat naive resident who shares living quarters with fellow Dendro user Alhaitham.

Genshin Impact seems to be looking to get back on its Dendro character kick with the 3.6 update, as both of these revealed characters are Dendro types. Version 3.4 saw another wave of Dendro characters added to the roster, including Alhaitham and the essential Dendro healer Yaoyao, but 3.5 will focus more on other elements, seeing reruns of Shenhe, Kamisato Ayaka, and Cyno alongside new characters Dehya and Mika.

Fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear that the rumors of these two characters coming to the game in 3.6 are indeed true, though the purveyors of those leaks will want to watch their step going forward. Parent company miHoYo has been cracking down on leakers lately, most recently subpoenaing Twitter in order to identify a handful of prominent leaking accounts.