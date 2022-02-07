Demon’s Souls remake has “a number of new items” fans haven’t found yet, according to dataminer

Bluepoint Games did an impeccable job remaking Demon’s Souls from the ground up for PlayStation 5. It’s no wonder the developer was acquired by PlayStation Studios last fall. Bluepoint managed to recreate the original game and add a few secrets of its own — and it seems we’ve yet to discover some of them.

This was reported by Lance McDonald, a dataminer best known for cut content videos of FromSoftware games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. McDonald tweeted that there “a number of new items that still remain undiscovered” in the Demon’s Souls remake. There are four items to be exact, but that’s about all we know right now. “They just exist in the data” McDonald continued in the thread. “If we ever get a PlayStation 5 jailbreak maybe I’ll be able to figure it out.”

Bluepoint Games added a number of new items to the Demon's Souls Remake that still remain undiscovered. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) February 7, 2022

The fact that there are exactly four items suggest an armor set, which would be composed of a helm, breastplate, gauntlets, and grieves. There’s precedent for well-hidden armor sets in the remake already. Bluepoint added a secret door to the game’s Boletarian Palace level, behind which you can obtain a set of new Penetrator Armor.

For now, most FromSoftware fans will be turning their attention to Elden Ring, which is fast approaching. It has a February 25 release date on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.