Derek Jeter is coming to MLB The Show 23

For years, many in the MLB The Show community have requested one name to be added as a legend: Derek Jeter. The former captain of the Yankees was one of the most well-known ballplayers in the 1990s and 2000s, and helped lead the Bronx Bombers to five World Series titles. Well, it looks like those people have received their wish. With the help of a late-night talk show, #2 is officially confirmed for MLB The Show 23.

Related: Will MLB The Show 23 be available for PC?

On NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon sat down with the Yankees legend for an extended conversation. During Jeter’s segment with Fallon, it was revealed that the former captain of the Bronx Bombers will be in MLB The Show 23. In fact, Jeter is set to be on the cover of the The Show 23’s Collector’s Edition. This news comes just two days after Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm was revealed as the cover athlete for the standard edition.

San Diego Studios has regularly done a special edition for the yearly release of The Show. Last year’s collector’s edition featured an anime-style caricature of MLB The Show 22 cover athlete Shohei Ohtani, while The Show 21 featured Baseball Hall of Famer and baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson.

While we don’t the full details of what’s coming with the Collector’s Edition, we do know that Jeter will be returning to The Show. The former part-owner of the Marlins has been absent from the franchise since his retirement back in 2014. Traditionally, players who retire from baseball are removed from the franchise due to licensing issues and agreements with the MLBPA. However, many do sign deals after their playing days are complete to return as Legends. Last year, for example, saw the return of Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, Carlos Delgado, and Jeter’s former Yankee teammate Curtis Granderson.

Now, Jeter is set to return to the virtual diamond. MLB The Show 23 is set to be released in late March.