Destiny 2 is down again, following players reporting progress loss for a second week in a row

Destiny 2 players cannot catch a break. For a second week in a row, Bungie has the Destiny 2 servers down for extended maintenance as they look into additional reports of players experiencing progress loss on their characters. This happened the last Tuesday, following the weekly update, and it seems to be a reoccurring issue with the game. Fans aren’t sure what’s going on, but Bungie continues communicating with their community and remains transparent about the problem.

When these issues initially occurred last week, Bungie shared it was because incompletable EDZ and Nessus Triumphs were moved into the Forsaken archived Triumphs section. Bungie used a tool that moved the player state from one location to another, and there was a configuration error, and as a result, they re-copied old data from before the Beyond Light expansion into the current configuration, which undid player progression.

We are currently investigating reports of progress loss potentially affecting a small population of players who deleted a character in the last 48 hours. More info will be provided when available. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 31, 2023

What is happening could be similar, and it seems to have something to do with players who have deleted a character in the last 48 hours. The team has yet to comment further on how many others players are affected by these issues, but hopefully, it’s not too widespread. Players should expect the Destiny 2 servers to show back up within two hours before the early evening.

When the servers went down last week, multiple Destiny 2 fans talked about how it was because Bungie was attempting to remove the Blue Engram, a common loot item for players to pick up that was typically broken down for other resources. When the update rolled out, the servers were down for nearly 24-hours, and although that was not the case, the community had a little bit of fun of the downtime and even spun the original Destiny back up.

Bungie will provide additional updates as they track down the current culprit for the recent progress loss. The team likely wants to avoid a repeat of last week and ensure they’re not in for another 24-hour server outage, especially a month away from the next expansion, Lightfall.