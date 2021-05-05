Destiny 2 players are obsessed with the Baby Fallen

Destiny 2 has spent years throwing all manner of space monsters at players. From massive Hive creatures to Cabal Warlords and Vex machines intent on destruction, Guardians have overcome them all.

The most recent trailer for Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer has unveiled an enemy that players seem to be powerless against, the Baby Fallen. While it should have been obvious that Fallen, a four-armed, four-eyed, bipedal race of creatures in Destiny, have to come from somewhere, nobody thought it would be somewhere so cute.

During the trailer we catch a brief glimpse of an adult Fallen holding some babies at their waste, and it has taken the Destiny 2 community by storm.

We have no idea if baby Fallen will play any kind of role in the Season of the Splicer, as they seem to be used just to set up Mithrax, an upcoming Fallen NPC, as a good guy and hero to the rest of the Fallen. One thing it has done, unsurprisingly, is lead to plenty of fan art of the cute little space creatures.

Baby fallen baby fallen baby fallen!!!!!!! #DestinyArt pic.twitter.com/RBNshxCsjV — The Edgeless Terror (@ascendantraisin) May 4, 2021

With Season of the Splicer starting on May 11 we don’t have long to wait to get stuck into lots of new Destiny 2 content. Hopefully there won’t be much babysitting involved, but we get the feeling lots of players out there wouldn’t mind seeing more of the baby Fallen.