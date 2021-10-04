Destiny 2 players are pressuring Bungie to add a loadout system

Destiny 2 is known for its unique combination of FPS, MMO, RPG game styles, offering players a gameplay experience sparsely offered in the current gaming market. One moment you could be doing a six-man raid that requires an intense time commitment, mechanical knowledge, and excellent teamwork, and the next moment you could be solo queuing some crucible to just get some extra bounties done. This offering of a combined world with a variety of different gameplay options is often what makes Destiny 2 so enticing to players looking to pick it up, and what keeps the regulars playing daily.

With as many different activities as Destiny 2 has, players often use different weapons, armor, armor mods, and builds that drastically change from activity to activity. In its current state, it is a lot of work to get ready for a certain end-game activity, often spending time changing every mod and weapon you have, and then trying to remember what you had on for something else. Players are becoming increasingly annoyed with this, and are pressuring Bungie to add a dedicated loadout system to the game to easily switch gear for different activities. Some community members have even gone on as far to make concept art and animation for loadouts, proving that it can be done. Additionally, the developers behind the popular API program Destiny Item Manager (DIM) have also begun pressuring Bungie, saying “All we need is Bungie to give DIM the same authorization that exists today within the Destiny Companion App.” via Twitter. If Bungie allowed this, while it wouldn’t be in-game, players could easily make saved loadouts within the DIM interface as a temporary solution to the problem.