Destiny 2 raid boss Rhulk isn’t fighting at full strength, fan theorizes

Destiny 2’s Vow of the Disciple raid is here. While Clan Elysium may have won the world-first for completing it, there’s still plenty of action for the rest of the Guardians. The thing is, the climactic confrontation with Rhulk, Disciple of the Witness might have more going on behind the scenes.

That’s what Reddit user Edumesh theorizes, at least. Their thread contains a spread of Rhulk concept art that shows the raid boss going full melee, spears and other slashing weapons, with Street Fighter’s Akuma even being shown as a reference. That’s not how the fight goes in Vow of the Disciple though: Rhulk is very poised during the fight, floating about and casting high-damaging magic at the player. Bosses evolve quite a lot from the concept stage to their final execution, but it’s an interesting to think about a much more in-your-face version of this particular battle.

“Can’t wait for him to pull out the martial arts [in] the rematch,” Edumesh jokes. Their words aren’t too far-fetched though. Destiny 2 has remastered several raids over the course of its lifespan, and there’s no reason that Vow of the Disciple couldn’t get a rework down the road. Perhaps then we’ll see Rhulk fight with a little less composure and a lot more fisticuffs.

In the meantime, Destiny 2 will continue to update and cycle in new content. The latest hotfix squashed some bugs with the Wellspring and added a two-for-one Ascendant Alloy deal. Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner are back for the new season as well, with six weapons each in their loot pool.