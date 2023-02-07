Destiny 2 Strand abilities unveiled by Bungie, giving players more versatility and Darkness powers when Lightfall arrives

The highly anticipated new ability to arrive in Destiny 2 is Strand, a Darkness power that Guardians are set to discover in the Lightfall expansion. It’s the second Darkness-based element arriving to players. Today, Bungie showed off an equally flashy trailer highlighting the many ways players can expect to use these abilities when they become available, such as using it as a grappling hook and controlling enemy movement during a fight.

The Destiny 2 trailer was shared on Bungie’s official YouTube page. This has been a part of the weekly content Bungie has been gradually sharing in preparation for the release of Lightfall, with last week highlighting the many exotic gear coming to Lightfall. Ahead of the release of this video, the UI and ability icons leaked on a Destiny 2 Discord, giving players a preview of these upcoming abilities.

Related: Destiny 2 players have some extra time to earn exclusive Raid emblem when Lightfall launches

Outside the video, Bungie shares several keywords associated with Strand to provide further details. We have Suspend, Unravel, and Sever. Suspect will lift enemies off the ground, preventing them from attacking or reacting in combat. Unravel is a status effect given to enemies, and when hit by this state, they will burst out with multiple threads to connect to other targets. Sever is essentially a debuff, reducing the overall damage from a target.

Each Guardian class in Destiny 2 will have a unique relationship and associate with Strand, giving them different abilities. Warlocks unlock the Broodweaver, giving them access to multiple minion-like abilities. Hunters become the Threadrunner, unlocking a rope dart where they can traverse a battle quickly, jumping around targets. Finally, Titans can become the Berserker, a heavy frontline combatant capable of breaking through using their melee abilities.

An exciting ability coming to every Strand class is the grappling hook. It’s a grenade ability that players can send out in a specific direction. It pulls the Guardian towards the point, and if there’s an enemy on the other end of that trajectory, players can execute a grapple attack when they land, dealing bonus damage, Unraveling an enemy, and pushing the foe backward. The grappling hook adds massive versatility for Destiny 2 players, giving them access to locations they may have had trouble reaching before.

Strand will unlock for Destiny 2 players when Lightfall arrives at the end of the month on February 28.