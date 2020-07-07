Destiny 2 update 2.9.1 – full patch notes

It is Tuesday, which means an update and some patch notes for Bungie’s free-to-play Darkness-smasher Destiny 2. There are many welcome fixes in this update, including the removal of weekly reward limits from main encounters in the Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars, Crown of Sorrow, and Scourge of the Past Raids.

Any new content this week will need to remain a mystery until we can get into the game, as the patch notes don’t mention anything. You can find the full patch notes for update 2.9.1 below.

DESTINY 2 UPDATE 2.9.1

ACTIVITIES

Contact Public Event

Fixed an issue where players could collect and deposit 15 motes prior to unlocking the Umbral Mastery II gift on the Prismatic Recaster.

Trials

Increased Glimmer rewards in Trials of Osiris.

Nightmare Hunts

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Hunts could grant more Season of Arrivals rewards than intended.

Raids

The following raids no longer have weekly reward limits from main encounters: Leviathan Eater of Worlds Spire of Stars Crown of Sorrow Scourge of the Past

Note: Secret Chests will continue to have weekly lockouts





Secret Chests will continue to have weekly lockouts All armor from the above listed Featured Raids has been updated to use the Season of Arrivals infusion cap.

Last Wish and Garden of Salvation raid weapons and armor have been updated to use the Season of Arrivals infusion cap.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

Investment

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Hitters Triumph was not properly tracking which Contact event bosses had been defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Season of the Worthy Rank Stat Tracker was not appearing properly.

Pursuits

Fixed an issue where players had the Guardian Games quest in their inventory well after Titans completely dominated the event. Hunters are still pretty sad about it.

Fixed an issue where there was inconsistent use of weapon and ammo types in High-Stakes Heist quest steps.

Fixed an issue where Seraph weapons were not counting towards Sleeper Simulant catalyst quest progression.

Weapons

Fixed a rare crash with Anarchy.

Fixed an issue with Umbral Enhancements III that was preventing Cold Denial and Falling Guillotine from getting an additional trait.

Fixed an issue with Vortex Frame Swords where the Heavy attack wasn’t ending properly over the network.

Fixed an issue where various Season of Arrivals weapons are missing collections entries.

Armor

Fixed an issue that was preventing Season of the Worthy Seasonal Armor Mods from having a chance to be purchasable on Banshee-44.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from purchasing the Unflinching Machine Gun mod from Banshee-44.

Other

Added the ability for Season of Arrivals armor to use Charged with Light mods from Season of Dawn.

Corrected some incorrect armor mod icons for several Season of Arrivals mods.

Corrected incorrect perk descriptions for two Season of Arrivals mods – Reactive Pulse (formerly Font of Light) and Radiant Light – to correctly match their functionality.

Added the Season of Arrivals mod socket to the pieces of the EDZ destination armor set that did not have them.

The Unstoppable Pulse Rifles artifact mod will no longer cause non-Pulse Rifle damage to stagger Unstoppable Champions while aiming down sights of a Pulse Rifle.

The Rival Warlock Ghost Shell from Guardian Games will now show Ghost Projections.

Fixed an issue where the Unstoppable Pulse Rifle mod icon was displaying a Scout Rifle.

Fixed a bug that affected aim assistance when shooting through Barricades using Citan’s Ramparts.

UI/UX

Eververse

The header for the Flair section of Eververse now displays the correct text.

Controller Remapping

Updated the description for “Toggle Sprint.”

Xûr

Updated description of Exotic Engrams on Xûr, as players may now purchase more than one on a given a week using an Exotic Cypher.

Subtitles

Fixed an issue where subtitles for Season of Arrivals Drifter dialogue could misgender players as “brother” even when using female character.

MISC.

General