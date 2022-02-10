Destiny 2’s latest interactive trailer details more lore about Savathûn and the Lucent Brood

Leading up to the release of Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, Bungie has released an interactive trailer that you can pour through to learn about Savathûn’s history. Savathûn is set to be the challenging enemy that players will need to pit themselves against as they attempt to rip her from her Throne World, battling the Lucent Brood, Hive warriors embedded with the power of the Traveler’s Light.

The interactive trailer briefly details Savathûn’s upbringing on Fundament and how the Hive was created with help from the Worm Gods, Akka, Eir, Yul, Ur, and Xol. These Worm Gods provide darkness-based powers for the Hive in exchange for feeding on them.

The trailer also provides more details about Savathûn’s Throne World and two regions players will likely explore the Darkness-infused area with a Pyramid ship and a Light-infused region. The Lucent Brood will guard these areas, the now Light-infused Hive warriors that can fire Art bolts, summon Void shields, and unleash Solar energy against their foes. All of them Guardian powers, and all of them deadly.

The primary goal will be for players to learn how Savathûn obtained the light and gave it to the Hive. Given the reveal during the Season of the Lost of how she’s been pretending to be Osiris, a legendary Warlock Guardian, for quite some time, where Savathûn is keeping him is also a priority.

The Witch Queen expansion is shaping to be a massive event, already reaching well over one million pre-orders ahead of the launch. Players can expect immense changes, such as crafting weapons to customize them to their ideal playstyles, the introduction of spears, and much more.

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion releases on February 22.