Diablo 4 Devs Announce First Campfire Chat Livestream Date

After a successful launch and critical and commercial acclaim, the Diablo 4 team is looking to keep the buzz going with its newest announcement today, which will likely be welcome news to players enjoying the newest entry to the series.

The Diablo 4 developers have revealed their first Campfire Chat, a community-focused live stream where some of the key team members will discuss and answer fan questions and feedback about the recently released game, and offer some insight into the game’s future.

Upcoming Diablo 4 Stream Will Address Feedback and Detail Future Plans for the Game

Teased earlier this week by Diablo General Manager Rod Fergusson and confirmed in a blog post today, this upcoming live stream will be the first Campfire Chat. This live stream will take place on Friday, June 16, at 11 AM PT and be available to watch via Twitch and Youtube.

This live stream will differ from the usual “Developer Update,” which is focused on revealing and showcasing new content. Instead, it will be a community-focused discussion that the developers plan to have regularly. The live stream will feature Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson, game director Joe Shely, associate production director Tiffany Wat, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher.

For this first Campfire Chat, the developers will discuss the launch of Diablo 4, its success so far, and address fan feedback, which Fletcher has confirmed via Twitter will include feedback on Dungeons and Renown, as well as other areas. The live stream will also detail what players can expect from Diablo 4 coming in the future. It’s likely we will get some details on the first season of Diablo 4, at least by the sounds of a recent Twitter exchange between Fergusson and a player. The first season is expected to begin in mid to late July.

Diablo 4 has seen a hugely successful launch, becoming the fastest-selling Blizzard game of all time and receiving high praise from critics and fans alike. This newest community-focused effort will likely only increase players’ good faith with the developers. If they are as regular as we hope, we will get a steady stream of information, details, and community-focused discussion going forward. We know that two expansions are in the works for Diablo 4 and that the team is hard at work on future content for the game, so we can only expect to see more Campfire Chats and Developer Updates in the coming months.