Diablo 4 Is Free On Steam For The Next Week

For anyone who fancies some demon slaying over the Thanksgiving weekend, Blizzard has got you covered. The developer has announced that their popular ARPG Diablo 4 is free to download and play on Steam for the next week and is also on sale for anyone looking for a good deal.

Play The Game Over Thanksgiving And Grab It At A Discount During The Autumn Sale

Give thanks and drag your friends to Hell.



Play #DiabloIV for free on Steam, from now until November 28th at 10am PT.



From now until November 28 at 10 AM PT, players can download and play the hugely popular ARPG on Steam for free, just in time for the long Thanksgiving weekend. This will be the full version of the game, so if you want to enjoy the story, jump into Season of Blood, or try it out to see if it’s your kind of carnage, now is the perfect time.

As an added bonus, this trial aligns with the Mother Blessing Week event, which sees players earning an extra 35% Gold and EXP until November 27 and applies to every character on both Seasonal and Eternal Realms. In essence, Diablo 4 could easily take over your weekend if you choose to let it. On top of that, the game is currently 40% off during the Steam autumn sale, so if it takes your fancy or you have been waiting for a price drop, you can grab the game for a much lower price.

Since its release in June, the game has had its ups and downs. On one hand, it is Blizzard’s biggest launch ever and was reviewed well on release, including my own for Gamepur. Since then, it’s struggled with balancing and unsavory patches and a lackluster first season before seeing a major comeback with Season of Blood, a ton of quality-of-life changes, and a promising future, including the recently announced Vessel of Hatred expansion.

If you prefer to play using Battle.net, you are in for a treat too, since the game and its previous entries are all on sale during its black Friday sale, so regardless of where you choose to play, you can grab Diablo at a discounted price and enjoy the demon-slaying fun.