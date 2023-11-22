Diablo 4 Is Free On Steam For The Next Week

Players can download and enjoy Diablo 4 until November 28 for free and get stuck into the grind.

Diablo_4_Mephisto

Image via Blizzard

For anyone who fancies some demon slaying over the Thanksgiving weekend, Blizzard has got you covered. The developer has announced that their popular ARPG Diablo 4 is free to download and play on Steam for the next week and is also on sale for anyone looking for a good deal.

Related: Diablo 4 Is Getting an RPG and Board Game

Play The Game Over Thanksgiving And Grab It At A Discount During The Autumn Sale

From now until November 28 at 10 AM PT, players can download and play the hugely popular ARPG on Steam for free, just in time for the long Thanksgiving weekend. This will be the full version of the game, so if you want to enjoy the story, jump into Season of Blood, or try it out to see if it’s your kind of carnage, now is the perfect time.

As an added bonus, this trial aligns with the Mother Blessing Week event, which sees players earning an extra 35% Gold and EXP until November 27 and applies to every character on both Seasonal and Eternal Realms. In essence, Diablo 4 could easily take over your weekend if you choose to let it. On top of that, the game is currently 40% off during the Steam autumn sale, so if it takes your fancy or you have been waiting for a price drop, you can grab the game for a much lower price.

Related: Everything We Know About Midwinter Blight in Diablo 4

Since its release in June, the game has had its ups and downs. On one hand, it is Blizzard’s biggest launch ever and was reviewed well on release, including my own for Gamepur. Since then, it’s struggled with balancing and unsavory patches and a lackluster first season before seeing a major comeback with Season of Blood, a ton of quality-of-life changes, and a promising future, including the recently announced Vessel of Hatred expansion.

If you prefer to play using Battle.net, you are in for a treat too, since the game and its previous entries are all on sale during its black Friday sale, so regardless of where you choose to play, you can grab Diablo at a discounted price and enjoy the demon-slaying fun.

About the author

Matthew Fuller

Matt is a freelance writer based in the UK and has spent over three years covering and writing about video games. He discovered his love of games journalism while attending Canterbury Christchurch University, where he earned a bachelor's and master's degree in Game Design and has been writing ever since. He will find any excuse to play and write about games. When he isn't fighting dragons or exploring far-off galaxies, he spends his free time playing D&D, listening to music, or reading a good book. His primary game bests are Diablo IV, the Final Fantasy series, D&D, and anything new releasing that tickles his fancy.

More Stories by Matthew Fuller

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved