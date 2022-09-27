Disney Dreamlight Valley devs detail future content and fixes coming soon

The social media accounts for Disney Dreamlight Valley have revealed that more content and bug fixes are coming to the game. The upcoming update will be the first major update for the game and will include new patches, priority issues, and an improved photo mode.

The patches for the game will release alongside Scar. Scar is the main antagonist from the Lion King and will launch as the next big character for Dreamlight Valley. The socials did not share an exact release date for the patches or Scar, but the developers promise that players can expect both in around three weeks. The patches will fix some bugs in the game, and the release date for the patches is separate from the Star Path end date that the game already has.

Priority issues that the development team hopes to amend in the patches include fixing progress loss, patching an issue with the missing Founder’s Pack rewards, and preventing console crashes. The priority issues are arriving to the game in the coming weeks as the team gets closer to locking the fixes permanently. General glitches and optimization that the team hopes to work on include improving the lightning VFX, audio distortion in Nintendo Switch versions of the game, and ensuring that the rain waters players’ crops. The team also hopes to optimize the title for the PlayStation 4.

The developers plan to patch a notorious bug in certain quests where players are unable to collect any lightbulbs. The team intends to also fix another glitch in missions where items remain stuck on a store’s counter. Besides including Scar and continuing the main story, the upcoming update will also incorporate an improved photo mode. The socials for Dreamlight Valley don’t elaborate on how the photo mode will be improved, but new avatar poses will be a part of it.