Disney Dreamlight Valley Post Reveals Special Secret About Purple Cottage

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are constantly working towards upgrading their towns. From stunning decorations to home upgrades, everything is a project, and new items are the key to dream designs. This week, in the Premium Shop, the perfect item has been made available again for DDV residents to pick up – The Purple Cottage.

While this little cottage looks like nothing more than a charming house skin with a striking roof, there is a secret about the build many may not have known about. Thanks to a little hint from the official Twitter page for the game, Disney Dreamlight Valley players can now discover it themselves.

Purple Cottage Is The First House With A Working Backdoor

According to a Twitter post by DisneyDLV, the Purple Cottage comes with a working back door. This creates the perfect opportunity for players to create backyard settings that connect right to the back door of the little house. An example is shown in the post, detailing a quiet little picnic behind the home, with the player character shaded by trees and accompanied by a fox companions.

Additionally, player could expand on the idea of a shady backyard paradise, and build out farms, orchards, or even a full amusement park – all connected right to the back of the house. While it is definitely a small feature, the usability of such a mechanic creates plenty of new possibilities, and each of them offer a creative way to make DDV more unique in each player design.

The Purple Cottage is available in the Premium Shop for limited time until it updates again next week, and costs 3,000 Moonstones. Be sure to purchase the cottage before it goes out to enjoy this working backdoor.