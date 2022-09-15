How to unlock Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You will meet plenty of different residents as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. These residents will roam the valley offering conversation and plenty of quests. One of the many characters you can find hidden within the darkest reaches of the valley is Ursula and she will just have some information about how the Forgetting happened. Here is how you unlock Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As part of the early campaign for Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will be tasked with helping the Peaceful Valley by repairing the Pillar of Friendship. This will require you to get the Orb of Friendship and place it in the pillar. Doing this will allow you to start unlocking new locations using Dreamlight. One of the first areas that you will have enough Dreamlight to unlock is Dazzle Beach which costs 1,000 Dreamlight to enter.

Once you unlock Dazzle Beach, you will get a brief cutscene that will show you a cave that is in the northern cliffs of the biome. Go inside the cave and you will find Ursula inside. Unfortunately, she is trapped inside the cave and unable to leave. To break the spell preventing her from leaving, you will need to get the Orb of Power.

The Orb of Power is found by going through the Mysterious Cave that is in the grassy section of Dazzle Beach. This cave has three puzzles that you need to solve to reach the bottom. After reaching the bottom, you can use your fishing rod to get the Orb of Power from the water. Grab the Orb of Power and return it to the pillar. Doing this will break the spell that prevents Ursula from leaving the cave. Talk to her and she will become a resident. Follow her questline and she will get a home that you can build in the water.