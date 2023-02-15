Disney Dreamlight Valley takes a page from live-service games by adding premium shop

Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to be taking a page from live service games like Apex Legends and Overwatch 2 with the devs announcing that a premium shop is coming alongside Update 3 on February 16. This is a surprise addition to the game that some fans have asked for since the use of Moonstones is currently limited to the seasonal Star Path. There are some, however, that are rightfully skeptical of the addition of a premium shop thanks to various other games that have tried this and failed.

With A Festival of Friendship launching tomorrow, we want to help you prepare for launch day!



Jump into the patch notes below for a breakdown of the new features and content coming on Feb. 16, as well as the top improvements and bug fixes ⤵️https://t.co/Bb0cUoTfok pic.twitter.com/Kp5F83xT3y — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 15, 2023

The devs at Gameloft released the patch notes for tomorrow’s update which is set to include other additions like Mirabel, Olaf, and various storage updates that plenty of fans have asked for. To help balance out the premium shop, the update will include a change to the blue chests found around the valley. Instead of getting 10 Moonstones, these chests will now reward players with 50 Moonstones that they can spend on cosmetic items like clothing and furniture from the premium shop or still use for the Star Path.

There is currently no word from the devs as to if Moonstones will become available for purchase or if they will remain bound to the Star Path and blue chests. We very well could be seeing microtransactions in the future but we will have to wait and see.

Related: How to get Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To compete with this digital storefront, Scrooge McDuck is upping his game and getting a shipment of new items to go along with the update. Scrooge will also be getting regular content updates as well as the premium shop. It seems that the two will be bitter rivals going forward. Fortunately for Scrooge, coins are much easier to obtain than Moonstones, giving him an edge. When the update releases, be sure to power through the 100th Anniversary Star Path for additional items, character skins, and Moonstones.