Dragon Age 4 probably won’t be at The Game Awards 2021

Dragon Age and the Game Awards have a special relationship: it was there that the upcoming game got its first teaser trailer. That was 2018, and 2020’s show got its own additional teaser. Now it’s 2021, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing it at this year’s ceremony.

In this year’s Dragon Age day blog post, BioWare detailed its plans to commemorate the beloved series, with crossover content and celebratory livestreams. The Game Awards event is not mentioned, and one particular quote stands out as the reason why the game won’t be appearing there: “We’re excited for next year when we can talk more about what we’re working on.” In other words, we won’t be hearing more about Dragon Age 4 until 2022. As something of a consolation prize, two short stories set in the world of Dragon Age were published for fans to read and enjoy.

While we haven’t seen Dragon Age 4 in action in some time, we’ve been told that the game is “in excellent hands” by departing senior creative director Matt Goldman. The BioWare veteran left the company after 20 years, but publisher EA told fans not to worry when the news broke. “Rest assured our commitment to a high-quality Dragon Age game has not waivered,” the company said, “and we will not ship a game that is not up to BioWare’s standards.”