Dying Light 2 breaks into Steam’s top 25 most-played games ever

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has broken into Steam’s top 25 most-played games within four days of its initial release. This is based on its all-time record of concurrent players on the platform.

According to SteamDB, Dying Light 2 has overtaken Halo Infinite and Kholat for peak number of concurrent players on the platform. As of February 7, Dying Light 2 has managed to amass a staggering 274,983 concurrent players as its peak number. This is enough to place Dying Light 2 as the 23rd most-played Steam game ever based on its concurrent players peak.

Time will tell exactly how popular Dying Light 2 remains, but with new updates coming soon to help fix the game, developer Techland will be hoping the new release stays popular for the foreseeable future. More players have been killing zombies over the last few days, with the game’s current concurrent players peak smashing that of February 3 in which it nearly quadrupled the original game’s all-time peak.

To put its popularity in some context, Dying Light 2 is sitting just 5,000 or so concurrent players behind Skyrim and under 20,000 beneath Destiny 2 at their respective all-time peaks. Considering that over 3 million people had the game on their Steam wishlist ahead of its release, it should be no surprise that Dying Light 2 is so popular. It has a long way to go to catch up with PUBG: Battlegrounds in that number one spot, however, with an all-time peak of over 3 million concurrent players.