Dying Light 2 Steam launch nearly quadruples original’s all time peak

Seven years after the original Dying Light, its sequel is now playable on PC, with the console versions launching at midnight. Despite the mixed critical response, Dying Light 2 Stay Human has had a massive launch on Steam.

According to SteamDB, Dying Light 2 is currently sitting at 163,831 concurrent players as of the time of writing. To put this into perspective, the original Dying Light’s all time peak sat at 45,876 players. This places Dying Light 2’s Steam launch at around 3.5 times that of its predecessor’s record.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, seeing as Techland’s ambitious follow-up was the most wishlisted game on the platform throughout 2021. In addition to PC, Dying Light 2 is also playable on all last-gen and current-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, with a Switch version coming at some point.

Assuming the momentum translates across all platforms, this bodes well for the already announced years of post-launch support. The original Dying Light received significant content many years after launch. With its huge Steam debut and more target platforms, its sales potential could far exceed the first game. This would only provide further incentive for Techland to stick to its word regarding the future of Dying Light 2.