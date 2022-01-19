Dying Light 2 has 40,000 lines of dialogue

Zombie RPG Dying Light 2: Stay Human will have approximately 40,000 lines of dialogue, which correlates to 350,000 words in the game. The publisher Techland has announced the news on Twitter, asking potential players, “Are you ready to explore it?”

Releasing shortly on February 4, Techland is promoting that Dying Light 2 has a huge world to explore. Having 40,000 lines of dialogue in the game is impressive, but this stat does fall short of a classic RPG: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. In 2011, it was reported by the Official PlayStation Magazine (via PC Gamer) that Skyrim has 60,000 lines of dialogue, an extra third of what Dying Light 2 has.

350,000 words, 40,000 lines of dialogues – that’s the world we’ve built for you in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Are you ready to explore it?#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/A0D0nzObbj — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 19, 2022

No matter the case, Techland is providing a mass of content for players around the world with 500 total hours of gameplay and a campaign that lasts 20 hours. Completing all the side quests and the campaign will take you up to 80 hours, which is still a massive amount of content to play through. We’re also expecting five years of post content from the developer, which will likely be a mix of free and paid material if the treatment of the last game is anything to go by.

Unfortunately, it was reported on Wednesday that the Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be delayed up to six months. No reason for the delay was provided, but we do know it will be cloud-based only. There have been issues with streaming to the Switch in the past. Most recently, the Kingdom Hearts series just launched its demos on the platform via streaming and were disliked by fans.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, despite the Nintendo Switch delay, will be released on February 3 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam).