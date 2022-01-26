Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires demo is now live on the PlayStation Store

A demo for Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires is available now on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5. The demo was announced today on Twitter by both Koei Tecmo and PlayStation, showcasing a short video of what players can expect when they try the game out ahead of its February 15 release date.

The demo allows players to try out a decent chunk of the game modes that will be in the final release. For example, you can head out and capture castles or defend your own in castle sieges and Invasion Mode. This brings a tactical element to the classic musou gameplay, requiring you to plan ahead and fight smarter instead of harder when taking on 1000 enemies with a single hero. Using secret plans, you can have allies ambush your enemies when they least expect it.

The difficulty in these siege battles is higher in the demo than in the final release, giving players a taste of what they can experience towards the end of the campaign. It’s also an opportunity for players to hone their skills ahead of playing the game next month.

The demo will also include Edit Mode, where you can create your own custom hero with an unprecedented level of detail. This is where you can make your mark on the game, building a hero that projects you into the game’s lore and allows you to cut your way through hundreds of thousands of foes.