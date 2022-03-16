EA removes Russia and Belarus as eligible esports countries

The games industry is continuing to push back against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. EA’s latest move is to forbid esports competitors from Russia and its ally Belarus from participating in its events.

EA made the announcement on Twitter. “We have made the decision to remove Russia and Belarus as eligible countries in our esports programs,” the tweet reads. “Effective immediately, players and teams are ineligible to participate in the Apex Legends and FIFA 22 global series.” It’s a clear, decisive move by EA — one that echoes its stance “in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Prior to this announcement, EA Sports made its own moves against Russia, removing its teams from FIFA 22 and other sports games. Russia is a massive video game market, so excluding it from video game sales and content is at least one way for big studios and publishers to send a message.

Many developers have called for action from the games industry in the wake of the invasion, and several have answered the call. The Pokémon Company made a sizable donation to UNICEF in support of the Ukrainian people, CD Projekt suspended GOG sales in Russia and Belarus, and SCS Software indefinitely delayed Euro Truck Simulator 2’s Heart of Russia DLC.