EA Sports issues update after players report EA Play trial time problems with Madden 22

Madden 22 will not release in full until August 20, but problems have already arisen with this year’s title, or at least with the early access version. Users on social media have been venting over problems with their EA Play trials for Madden 22. EA Play subscribers have been given a special 10 hour trial to play Madden 22 prior to the August 20 release, but some have reported that the timers have expired, without using the full allotted time. Late on Saturday afternoon, EA Sports issued an update on the problem.

In a message to the Madden community, EA Madden Community Manager Kraelo stated that the development team is currently working with Microsoft on the issue. It seems that most of the issues at the moment are on the Xbox side of things, at least based upon reports on the r/Madden Reddit page and on Twitter:

Madden free trial expired after a whopping 12 minutes play time. Top stuff @EAHelp @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/byIEUOxbM3 — Curt Smith (@Smithycurt) August 14, 2021

@EAMaddenNFL @XboxSupport is anyone going to give us our trial time back for Madden 22. The series x/s version used up the 10 hours while the Xbox was off. — RoyMcKraken (@roymckraken) August 14, 2021

Kraelo stated that the EA Sports team will fix the problems with the timer and will also work to ensure that impacted players will be able to get the full Madden 21 trial on EA Play. More details on that should be made known as soon as possible, per the Madden community manager.

For those who are looking to avoid this issue in the meantime, Kraelo and the Madden team say that players should close out the game app and then shut off the console completely. This will stop the countdown timer from running in the background.