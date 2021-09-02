What is the release date of eFootball 2022?

Konami’s eFootball PES franchise has changed a number of things in its traditional football franchise, but this year will be a landmark one for sure. eFootball 2022, a slight change in the name of the game’s previous title, will go free-to-play for the first time. This means that football fans will no longer need to pay a yearly price in order to play Konami’s simulation football game. eFootball 2022 is slated to launch this coming fall for mobile devices, consoles, and PC, but when exactly does it go live? Let’s go over what we know.

eFootball 2022 will officially go live on September 30, right before the official release date of FIFA 22. However, this date comes with a big caveat.

Most of the features will not be available when the title officially launches on the 30th. eFootball players will be able to participate in exhibition games, but other game modes, including Konami’s version of Football Ultimate Team, will not be in the game at launch.

Additional game modes are slated to be added later this year as part of a content update, meaning that the launch version of eFootball 2022 will be bare bones to say the least. And, it might be tough to attract football fans away from FIFA 22, given the complicated circumstances.