Eivor from Assassin’s Creed may be joining Ezio in Fortnite later this week, says leak

Eivor, the nordic warrior from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla may be making their way to the island later this week.

According to a Fortnite leaker called NotPaloLeaks, the assassin will hit the Fortnite shop this Thursday, March 28, alongside the series mascot, Ezio Auditore de Firenze. Ezio has already been available in Fortnite for free, if you bought either Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or its latest expansion Dawn of Ragnarok on the Epic Games Store. Later this week, the leak claims, everyone will be able to purchase the skin.

Because Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets players choose a male or female Eivor, there is no confirmation as to which version of Eivor will be making their way to the game or whether either option will be available.

Marvel’s Moon Knight is another collaboration that has been hinted at recently. In most cases, these rumors end up being true even if the details aren’t completely accurate.

Epic Games has not made a statement regarding the leak, but Eivor and Ezio coming to Fortnite would mark them the latest skins from a third-party video game alongside notable characters like Chris and Jill from Resident Evil or Vi and Jinx from League of Legends’s Arcane.