Elden Ring contest can earn you a piece of Scotland

FromSoftware’s upcoming Elden Ring tasks you with restoring the titular ring and becoming the new Elden Lord of the Lands Between. That’s neat and all, but what if you could become the Elden Lord in real life? With Bandai Namco’s new competition, that’s technically possible.

First spotted by VGC, the publisher is offering 100 lucky individuals the chance to not only be given the title of Elden Lord or Lady, but also receive your own plot of land in Scotland. The competition has come out of a partnership between Bandai Namco and Highland Titles, which sells plots of land of up to 100 square feet.

Just to be clear, you don’t become an actual lord; it’s not a hereditary title, although you can pass the land it comes with down the generations and use the title on legal documents. You can also do whatever you want with your plot of land, so long as it’s within the confines of the law. Highland Titles adds that it retains the rights to prevent your land being used for hunting and shooting.

As for how you take part, it’s very simple. According to this PDF of the rules, all you need to do is nominate yourself or someone you know via email to Bandai Namco, explaining why the individual in question deserves the title. It doesn’t start until Friday, February 25 (the day Elden Ring launches) and is also limited to UK residents (sorry Americans).