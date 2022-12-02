Elden Ring director won’t change the way FromSoftware games are made, as likely Game Awards wins loom

The modern FromSoftware catalog is full of hits like the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Yet Elden Ring managed to outperform all of those, becoming one of America’s best-selling games of all time and pulling blockbusters numbers across the rest of the world. That success is part of why director Hidetaka Miyazaki will keep leading his projects the same way.

Miyazaki said as much in an interview with Famitsu (translated by VGC). He was responding to the various awards that Elden Ring has already received this year, saying that he isn’t too concerned with the reasons why it’s been so successful. “My feeling is that I don’t intend to change the way I’ve been making things,” Miyazaki stated. “I try not to think about it too much, because it could become a distraction when I make the next project. However, I am very grateful and feel honored.” As the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

It’s important to point out that when Miyazaki mentions “the way” he’s done things, he’s referring to the difficulty levels, nebulous lore, and artistic aspects of FromSoftware games — not the in-studio practices that employees undergo. That distinction is important since the studio was recently grilled about crunch culture. The gameplay mechanics themselves are clearly still working wonders. “There are many people who first played the genre with Elden Ring,” he continued. “It makes me nostalgic when I hear them.”

Awards are likely still on Miyazaki’s mind to some degree though. The Game Awards 2022 are quickly approaching, and the show has been home to many of Elden Ring’s premiere trailers. Similarly, it has been nominated for several awards in this year’s program. It’s in the running for best RPG, as well as overall Game of the Year. Miyazaki himself is more specifically highlighted with a best game direction nomination too. We expect to see Elden Ring take home at least one if not all of those prizes.