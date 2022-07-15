Elden Ring becomes one of America’s best selling games of all time after only four months

You’ve no doubt already heard how much of a sales success Elden Ring is for Bandai Namco. It managed to push at least 12 million units worldwide within a month after it launched in February and has consistently remained a best seller in the following months.

Now, in the U.S. at least, Elden Ring has the honor of being one of the best selling games of all time. This is according to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, who broke down video games sales figures for June earlier today on Twitter.

Although overall spending on gaming hardware and software fell by 11%, Elden Ring managed to be the best selling game of the month, beating out brand new releases such as Mario Strikers: Battle League and F1 22, and remains the best selling game of 2022 so far. Even four months later, Elden Ring is managing to attract new players in droves and it’s difficult to imagine any other game (save maybe this year’s Call of Duty) managing to overthrow it.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – Elden Ring ranks among the top 10 best-selling premium games in the U.S. market all-time (dollar sales). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 15, 2022

The fact that it now sits among the top 10 best selling premium games of all time in the U.S. market is even more impressive considering it accomplished that in such little time. We don’t know exactly where in the top 10 it sits, but it’s a feat that fans and the game’s developers will be celebrating regardless. In a follow-up tweet, Piscatella adds that he would never have predicted how successful Elden Ring would be, calling it “mind boggling.”

With how much of a critical and commercial darling Elden Ring is, it getting a sequel was already a safe bet. Surprisingly, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have yet to announce any DLC plans for the game. Between its popularity and how the Dark Souls series received DLC expansions, Elden Ring DLC is all but guaranteed at some point; it’s just a matter of when.