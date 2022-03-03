Elden Ring live-action trailer is full of tips from Ming-Na Wen

Elden Ring is a challenging game. It’s hard enough figuring out what to do and where to go first in the massive open world. Fortunately, a fan-favorite actress has a few tips for conquering the Lands Between.

Ming-Na Wen is the face of a new live-action Elden Ring trailer. It begins with some cheeky references to her past roles as the titular Mulan and Chun Li in the film adaptation of Street Fighter. Since she’s no stranger to video games, she offers some advice to Elden Ring players here. “Never let success go to your head,” she says. “Arrogance is failure.” That’s perhaps the most important lesson of all with any Soulsborne game — no matter how strong you think you are, something can probably kill you in a few hits. Patience, careful exploration, and lots of leveling up your character are key in conquering Elden Ring.

Later in the trailer, Wen reminds players that they’re not alone in this world. She’s right: you can summon other players into your world and work together to beat all the bosses cooperatively. She closes by saying, “May death never stop you.” These games have always been built upon learning from failure, so it’s a solid final piece of advice.

If you need a little more help, we’ve got you covered. We have guides on how to beat two of the game’s earliest, toughest bosses: Margit the Fell Omen and Godrick the Grafted.