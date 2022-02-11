Elden Ring minimum PC requirements revealed

Elden Ring is the biggest game FromSoftware has ever created, and we finally know what it’ll take to run the game on PC, at least at a minimum. While recommended or high-end specs have yet to be published, we now know what it takes to just run the next souls-like adventure.

As revealed on the game’s Steam page, Elden Ring requires Windows 10 or 11, an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, 12 GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580, DirectX 12, and 60 gigs of free space at a minimum. While the GPUs and CPUs aren’t the most recent models, the need for 12 gigs of RAM is a bit of an eyebrow-raiser — that’s quite a lot, especially when compared to the other specs. In any case, that’s what you’ll need to run Elden Ring on PC if that’s where you’re looking to play it. It’s presently the top wishlisted game on Steam.

It’s headed there, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on release day, February 25. It’ll take you about 30 hours to finish, at which point you can pursue one if its multiple endings or New Game Plus. Notably, the Dark Souls PC servers will be offline until Elden Ring’s launch day, as FromSoftware works on patching holes in its netcode to avoid an influx of cheaters.