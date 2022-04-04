Elden Ring player beats the game without attacking in impressive pacifist run

The Soulsborne games are about dodging enemy blows and attacking with your own weapon at the right time — or are they? Apparently it’s entirely possible to finish the game without attacking anyone yourself.

This was proven by popular YouTuber Iron Pineapple, who completed a full pacifist run of the game. Elden Ring is structured in such a way that you can skip the vast majority of bosses and other battles, but there are still a few mandatory fights. To win these, Iron Pineapple relied on Spirit Ash summons like the Mimic Tear and healing spells to keep the ghostly companions alive. Technical exploits also helped the pacifist run succeed: several bosses can be led to their own demise over a cliff, while the Runebear can glitch through the floor and die off-screen after a certain bear-hug attack. Iron Pineapple’s journey is chronicled in a 30-minute video, but be warned: it shows just about all of Elden Ring, including the final boss, so there are definitely spoilers.

Margit, the Fell Omen is a perfect opening boss fight, and while his design encourages players to explore the world and adapt to new strategies, it’s fun to see how a total pacifist approach can also successfully take him down. If you’re still stuck at Margit, we can show you how to beat him too.