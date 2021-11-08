Elden Ring to support ray tracing and 60 FPS on consoles and PC

Technical details surrounding From Software’s highly anticipated Elden Ring have been unveiled. Beyond the already announced network test, a spec sheet for all consoles and PC has been shared by Bandai Namco specifying the upper limits of what each platform supports. Ray tracing and 60 FPS gameplay on current-gen consoles and PC are of particular note.

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC all support up to 60 FPS unlike some previous From Software titles on consoles which were locked to 30 frames per second. The wording suggests that PC users won’t be able to push for higher framerates like 120 FPS, however, which was also the case for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. While Xbox Series X and PS5 support up to a 4K resolution, you should not expect 4K at 60 FPS as the title will offer a 30 FPS graphics mode in addition to a performance mode. The maximum supported resolution on Xbox Series S is 1440p.

Examining the spec sheet further, you’ll also notice that ray tracing is coming via a patch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The Xbox Series S will not have the option to enable ray tracing. Presumably, this ray tracing would be rolled into the existing graphics mode on consoles instead of being a third mode.

Elden Ring is launching February 25, 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.