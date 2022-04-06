Epic hints Darth Vader, Doom, and Family Guy for the future of Fortnite
Fortnite may have an exciting future ahead of it.
Yesterday Epic Games held a State of Unreal presentation sharing the latest updates for Unreal Engine 5. This included an inside look at The Matrix Awakens, which was released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and the announcement of a new Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics, which will be harnassing the power of Unreal 5. Surprisingly there was no real news regarding Epics flagship title Fortnite. However, fans noticed a small section that may have teased what the developer has in store for the hit battle royale that involves a collaboration with Star Wars, Family Guy, and Doom.
A Twitter user named polaqwym shared a screenshot of the presentation of a computer screen showing off several files relevant to Fortnite. In it, there are folders listed “CH3S3_VADER,” “FamilyGuy,” and “Doom.” Naturally, this could mean anything, but these may be skins that will eventually make their way to the game.
Star Wars has had a healthy relationship with Fortnite, having several skins based on characters in the universe like Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, just to name a few, so a Darth Vader skin isn’t a stretch. Also, with the upcoming release of the Disney plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi in May, it wouldn’t be surprising if this hypothetical Darth Vader skin would come out at this time, as it has already been confirmed that Obi-Wan and Vader will meet again sometime during the show.
Fans have thought for a while now that a Peter Griffin skin is coming to the game at some point and with there being several iconic video game characters having skins in Fortnite, Doomguy from Doom makes perfect sense.