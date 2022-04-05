Assassin’s Creed Eivor skin confirmed for Fortnite, out alongside Ezio this week

Fortnite gets new skins almost every day, it seems. The anime-inspired Zoe Clash and Spider-Man’s Mary Jane are two of the most recent additions, and fans even think Moon Knight could enter the fray soon. The next confirmed costumes are Ezio and Eivor from Assassin’s Creed.

We knew Ezio was coming, but the leaked Eivor skin has now been officially announced. Both assassins are detailed on the Fortnite blog. Ezio’s bundle includes the assassin himself, as well as a Hidden Blade pickaxe that only he can wield. There’s a built-in Assassin’s Strike emote that unleashes the blade too.

Eivor’s bundle gets you the same amount of stuff. The costume itself has hooded and non-hooded versions, and the rest of the bundle includes her shield as back bling and a Viking War Cry emote. Eivor’s Raven Clan pickaxe will be sold separately, but you’ll get the same emote with that if you don’t want the full costume. A Wolf-Kissed Longboat glider will also be available separately.

There’s a few different items on that list, but you can make things simple and get everything in one package with the Tales from the Animus bundle. That includes all the aforementioned stuff, plus a Wolf-Kissed spray, Raven Clan emoticon, Tales from the Animus Banner, and a loading screen featuring a pretty cool Eivor pose (seen at the top of this article). The Ezio bundle, Eivor bundle, and Tales from the Animus bundle all hit the Fortnite store at the same time: Thursday, April 7 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.