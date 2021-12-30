Epic promises to help Fortnite players “make up for lost time” after server outage

Following yesterday’s unplanned Fortnite downtime, Epic Games has pledged to take steps to compensate players who missed out on their daily Fortnite fix, and will reveal details next week. A post on Epic’s Fortnite Status Twitter feed emphasised that the aim is to help players “make up for lost time”, which most likely means Supercharged XP for all, we’d imagine for at least a day, maybe longer. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that there’ll also be some free content thrown in as a goodwill gesture too. Not that Epic hasn’t been generous with its Winterfest 2021 presents already, but still…

Players first started having problems logging in and matchmaking at around midday CT yesterday, and it soon became apparent that whatever the problem was, it couldn’t be solved without taking the servers down completely. It took several hours to fix the issue, and servers came back online just before 7:00 PM CT. Just in time for Fortnite fans in the USA to while away an evening on the game, but for European players, the game was out of action throughout peak gaming time. This will have been a blow to anyone hurrying to complete their Battle Pass. Watch this space next week to find out what Epic’s going to do to show how sorry they really are.