Eren Jaeger takes center stage in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2’s latest teaser

Developer Epic Games continues to tease fans with images from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. This latest image includes a character that confirms a long-awaited crossover with Attack on Titan, Eren Jaeger. We also get yet another look at one part of the game’s new map, further cementing the neon lights of the rumored neo-Tokyo-inspired island.

The latest official teaser image for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is packed with detail. Eren Jaeger is front and center, staring off into the neon glow in the distance. If this image is a true representation of what his skin will look like in-game, we can see it’s another anime skin. Leaks suggest that Jaeger will be part of the Battle Pass as a Bonus Character, meaning there will be no need to grind levels to unlock him. However, he could be similar to Geralt of Rivia from Chapter 4 Season 1, requiring you to complete a simple set of challenges to unlock fully.

The cityscape we see beyond Eren Jaeger is the real highlight of this image. The neo-Tokyo aesthetic ties it in with other images and leaks that have been posted. It’s the word you can read on the left-hand side of the image that’s interesting, though. Many leakers have been calling Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 “MEGA” for the past week or so. There are only four English letters on the neon sign on the building on the left, and they spell out MEGA. A prominent Fortnite leaker recently shared a teaser trailer for the new Season, and it not only doubles down on the visuals, but it also seems to confirm the Season’s name will be MEGA.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will be released tomorrow, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Season 1 has been a great way to kick off a new age of Fortnite, but after consuming all the new content Epic Games can throw at them, players are hungry for more. Season 2 will present a new Battle Pass with 100 ranks to work through, dozens of challenges, and new skins that players will need to work to unlock. There’s a good chance that a couple of new events will also drop in the game out of nowhere as Epic Games continues to try to surprise players with new content.