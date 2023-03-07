Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date and name confirmed shortly after players make an ominous discovery

Fortnite is bound to look entirely different come the end of the week. After numerous leaks detailing its upcoming Chapter 4 Season 2, the game’s official social media account has taken it upon itself to disclose the name and release date of the season. Especially after the community’s latest findings, it is apparent players will be dropping into an island with Japanese themes soon enough.

First revealed by Fortnite’s Instagram account, the battle royale announced Chapter 4 Season 2 will be launching on March 10 and is indeed going by the name Mega. The revelation was joined by an image of a never-before-seen lizard character working at a sushi restaurant. Since the teaser released, leaker HYPEX has claimed this to be a Battle Pass skin known as Thunder, going as far as displaying the cosmetic in-game.

However, the title’s Instagram account did not stop with just a release date announcement, as following posts seemingly lend previews of Thunder’s dedicated accessories, showcasing a Godzilla-inspired Spray and a futuristic motorcycle Glider. The account has not provided names for these items, but all of the new teasers certainly change how fans should look at recent leaks. Last week, dataminers stumbled upon eight skins they alleged were Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, including the likes of this Thunder outfit and Attack on Titan‘s Eren Yeager.

The Japanese-themed teasers may also add weight to past claims surrounding the game’s future map changes. For instance, dataminer ShiinaBR asserted that the classic Lucky Landing point of interest would possibly return at the start of the next season alongside a new “Neo-Tokyo” location. Although developer Epic Games has yet to verify this, players have noticed that a massive rift is now appearing above the map in-game. Thus, if this rift is like any other from past seasons, fans may see it teleport new locations or even destroy current ones very shortly.

As there are a few days left in Chapter 4’s first season, players can still dive into plenty of new features before the game’s next content drop arrives. For one, those wanting any last minute cosmetics can progress through the Cipher event challenges in order to nab up to four different rewards. Additionally, Part 5 of the Oathbound questline is now live and tasks players with searching papers in Lonely Labs.