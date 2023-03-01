All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 rumors and leaks – Start date, Battle Pass skins, and more

From Oathbound to Cipher, the current season of Fortnite has earned several different questlines during its three-month span. However, unlike previous seasons, their lore has not given players much of a clue as to what to expect in Chapter 4 Season 2. Despite this fact, there are still several rumors and leaks surrounding this upcoming content drop, such as its Battle Pass cosmetics and map changes. Here’s everything potentially coming in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 and when the season is expected to start.

What is the start date of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

The biggest mystery revolving around Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is its launch date. At the time of writing, the game’s ongoing Battle Pass is said to expire on March 8 — but this is likely to change. As a recent Fortnite blog post revealed the Cipher event will end on Friday, March 10, players should anticipate the next season to come on this date. This would the first time in over a year that a Fortnite season has not begun on a Sunday, so if there happens to be yet another delay, this page will be updated to reflect its new start date.

All leaked Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

The free-to-play title has been known to hide to its upcoming Battle Pass cosmetics until just hours before its respective season begins. Thankfully, there have been a number of leakers that shared the same assortment of potential Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins. Reliable dataminers HYPEX and ShiinaBR recently took to Twitter to display what they claim are five skins inside the Battle Pass. This surprisingly includes a reptilian humanoid, a new Drift outfit, and Attack on Titan‘s Eren Yeager — the latter of which ShiinaBR has reasoned to be the season’s secret skin. Keep in mind, developer Epic Games has yet to confirm these skins, so fans will need to tamper their expectations for now.

All leaked Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map and loot pool changes

Typically, map and loot changes are the very last details to reveal themselves before a season starts, but there are a few rumors that point to what Chapter 4 Season 2 has in store. Although players should not expect a brand new map, ShiinaBR has suggested the current medieval setting will be substituted out for a “futuristic-Japanese” theme. If this ends up being true, Dark Age-inspired locations such as The Citadel, Anvil Square, and Breakwater Bay may be in for some major alterations.

As this is not the start of a new chapter, Chapter 4 Season 2 is bound to bear several of the weapons and gear featured in the current season. It is currently unknown which items will stand the test of time, though one leak may have spoiled the introduction of an upcoming weapon. According to HYPEX, Eren Yeager may seemingly make his Fortnite debut alongside an alleged Waist Grappler Attack on Titan Mythic. It is also said the Mythic will be shown in a Season 2 Loading Screen cosmetic featuring Eren, but players should take these claims with a grain of salt until these items are confirmed.

Will there be a live season finale event before Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Oddly enough, a live season finale event has not been announced yet for Chapter 4 Season 1 — something that typically happens at least a week before its scheduled. Although one could still take place, those desiring to find out what will happen to the island next should look to partake in the Oathbound Part 5 quests on March 7. Thus far, the lore-ridden questline has tasked players with building a Rift Gate on the map from the instructions of new NPC Rift Warden Stellan, though the story has suggested this Rift Gate may be used to cause harm on the map.